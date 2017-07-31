Amazon opens center in Hanover, brings up to 300 new jobs

A new Amazon center is coming to Hanover.

The fulfillment center is going to be in the Lewistown area on N Lakeridge Parkway, north of the Bass Pro Shop.

Amazon has posted the job listing for a Part-Time Sortation Associate. The position pays $12.75/hr.

The center will employ up to 300 people. It is expected to open on Sept. 1.

