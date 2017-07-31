Woman charged with murder after Henrico man dies from stabbing

A Henrico man has died after a stabbing over the weekend. Now police have charged a woman with second-degree murder.

Police arrested 27-year-old Mattie Therese Dixon after they were called for a stabbing at Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive around 10:12 a.m.

The victim, 60-year-old Jerome Isiah Dixon, was found inside a vehicle with several stab wounds. He died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

