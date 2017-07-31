Investigators: Cigarettes caused 2-alarm fire at Richmond hotel

Investigators say discarded cigarettes started a two-alarm fire at the Quirk Hotel on Sunday.

Crews spent more than an hour battling the flames at the hotel in the 200 block of West Broad Street.

The fire started just before noon on the lower level in an exterior room, and it quickly spread to the roof. It appears the cigarette came from the rooftop and landed on a lower patio area. The windy conditions caused the fire to spread.

A representative for the hotel confirms the fire started on the 7th floor, which is out of service so no guests were harmed. The fire caused minimal damage to the exterior of the building and did not damage the guest rooms. The hotel, including the rooftop, were back open by 7 p.m.

