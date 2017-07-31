Woman, 2 young children missing from Loudoun Co.

Authorities are searching for a woman and two young children after they went missing on Friday, according to NBCWashington.

Courtney Ashe was last seen at a family home with her 5-year-old son Cameron Martin and her cousin Jalen Sills-Russell. They left to go to a home in Leesburg, but they never arrived.

The three were traveling in a blue, four-door Ford Taurus with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

Call police at (703) 777-1021 if you have seen them.

