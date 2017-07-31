Woman, 2 young children found dead in Loudoun Co.

John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
A Hopewell man is getting his tax refund back from the state after he called 12 On Your Side for help.
A Chesterfield doctor charged with killing his girlfriend only has about a month left behind bars.
Teachers say George Mason Elementary School is plagued with rodent and insect problems, heating and cooling issues, and problems in all of the bathrooms.
The bodies of a woman and two young children were found on Monday after they went missing on Friday, according to NBC Washington.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
