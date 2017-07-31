Woman, 2 young children found dead in Loudoun Co.

The bodies of a woman and two young children were found on Monday after they went missing on Friday, according to NBC Washington.

A family member told NBC Washington that Courtney Ashe's car was found in a creek, and there were three bodies inside.

Ashe was last seen at a family home with her 5-year-old son Cameron Martin and her 9-year-old cousin Jalen Sills-Russell.

Ashe was driving from another relative's home with Jalen to pick up her son at her mother's house, according to NBC Washington. The three left around 11:30 p.m. and were expected to return to Ashe's uncle's home, but they never arrived.

Ashe, who now lives in Suffolk, is from the Leesburg area.

The three were reported missing on Sunday, and they were traveling in a blue, four-door Ford Taurus with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

