Man seriously injured in Henrico stabbing; woman arrested

Henrico Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in the county's north side.

Officers tell us they were called to Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a man sitting in a vehicle who had been stabbed.

That man was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police tell NBC12 they have a female suspect in custody, and are not searching for any other suspects.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, you're asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

