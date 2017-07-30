Man seriously injured in Henrico stabbing; woman arrested

Henrico Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the county's north side. Officials tell us they were called to Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.More >>
Henrico Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the county's north side. Officials tell us they were called to Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.More >>
Tashema Alyssa Peace pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder. She was given 10 years with two suspended.More >>
Tashema Alyssa Peace pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder. She was given 10 years with two suspended.More >>
Investigators say the child was left sleeping on the bus and the driver, 53-year-old Carolyn Marie Edwards, had overlooked the child.More >>
Investigators say the child was left sleeping on the bus and the driver, 53-year-old Carolyn Marie Edwards, had overlooked the child.More >>
Thursday was a very special day for an Henrico girl, who is battling brain cancer.More >>
Thursday was a very special day for an Henrico girl, who is battling brain cancer.More >>
The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.More >>
The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.More >>