Two-alarm fire at Quirk Hotel in Richmond marked under control

Richmond Fire crews have marked a two-alarm fire at the Quirk Hotel under control Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us the call came in at 11:45 a.m, and a second alarm was declared just after noon.

We're told the fire started on the lower level in an exterior room, and quickly spread to the roof.

Crews marked the fire under control just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

We know everyone was able to get out safely, and there was no fire damage to any of the rooms. There is water damage to the roof.

The investigation continues into what started the blaze.

