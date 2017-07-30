Two-alarm fire at Quirk Hotel in Richmond marked under control

Richmond Fire crews are battling a two alarm fire at The Quirk Hotel. Fire officials tell us the call came in at 11:45 a.m. We're told the fire started on the lower level, and quickly spread to the roof. NBC12 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
Richmond Fire crews have marked a two-alarm fire at the Quirk Hotel under control Sunday afternoon. Fire officials tell us the call came in at 11:45 a.m, and a second alarm was declared just after noon. We're told the fire started on the lower level in an exterior room, and quickly spread to the roof.
