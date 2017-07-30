Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-64 West in Goochland

A tractor-trailer accident has closed lanes along Interstate 64 in Goochland Sunday morning.

Police tell us that the tractor-trailer was hauling wood chips and ran of the road into median around 9:50 a.m. near mile marker 167.

Two males were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

According to VDOT, the left shoulder and left lane of 64 East are closed, as well as the left shoulder of 64 West.

Eastbound traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

Clean up is expected to take several hours.

