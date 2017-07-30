Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-64 West in Goochland

John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
A tractor-trailer accident has closed lanes along Interstate 64 in Goochland Sunday morning.More >>
A tractor-trailer accident has closed lanes along Interstate 64 in Goochland Sunday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.More >>
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.More >>
One day before a beloved former Manchester High cheerleader will be laid to rest, the community is remembering her for how she impacted the lives of others.More >>
One day before a beloved former Manchester High cheerleader will be laid to rest, the community is remembering her for how she impacted the lives of others.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>