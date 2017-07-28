Man critically injured after assault in South Richmond

A man is currently fighting for his life after an assault that happened in Richmond's Southside.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street, near Broad Rock Boulevard and Hull Street, just after 9 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a head injury.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

