Left, center lanes closed on I-95 S in Hanover due to crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The left and center lanes are closed on Interstate 95 South near Lewistown Road in Hanover due to a crash.

Traffic is getting by in the right lane. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

