3 people taken to hospital after crash on I-95 S in Hanover

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South near Lewistown Road in Hanover.

The left and center lanes were closed, and traffic was getting by in the right lane.

All lanes are back open.

The three people taken to the hospital were treated for minor injuries.

