FDA announces plans to explore lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes

A recent announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could mean changes for the tobacco industry. The FDA is now exploring ways to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes.

"If nicotine levels do go down, people are going to be less inclined to start smoking," said Alyson Kelly with Island Dyes, a Vape Shop in Richmond.

It's the nicotine that makes cigarette smoking so difficult to quit.

"We need to envision a world where cigarettes lose their addictive potential," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Some have called the plans for less nicotine bold and visionary, but local store managers believe it could lead to alternatives to cigarettes.

"I'm on the health side of it, so giving people incentives to go with the healthier choice, when they have the options, I think that's a great idea," said Kelly.

Allyson Kelly is talking about vaping and e-cigarettes. She works at Island Dyes on Broad street and has watched the industry grown. She says the prices have gotten cheaper, the technology has gotten better, making it a popular choice. Kelly says vaping still has nicotine, but in ways, it can be less harmful.

"The vape doesn't have as many as the chemicals, the tar, and the carcinogens," she explained.

Just down the road, from Island Dyes, 804 Tobacco, says the change in cigarettes, might not be a bad thing in the long run.

"A lot of people are trying to quit and saying, 'Hey, I don't have to quit now. I can have a lower dosage,' " said Davis.

Davis says right now, they have more cigarette sales than vape or e-cigarettes sales, but the changes could mean they make changes to the business as well.

Soon after Friday's announcement by the FDA, tobacco stocks took a hit.

In a statement, Altria, which is based out of Henrico, responded to the FDA's announcement:

We think today's announcement is an important evolution in the Agency's approach to regulating tobacco products and a meaningful step forward in developing a comprehensive regulatory policy that acknowledges the continuum of risk.

