Community to remember Chesterfield-native murdered in Alabama

The community will gather to remember a Chesterfield-native murdered in Alabama.

A candlelight vigil for Tiara Cole will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday at Fame Midlothian on Oak Lake Boulevard.

Cole was a cheerleader there before moving to Georgia. She also attended Manchester High School.

Her life was cut short two weeks ago after her body was found in an Alabama hotel room. A man she had been seeing is charged with her murder.

Cole was just 22-years-old.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Clover Hill Assembly of God on Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian.

