Beloved former cheerleader from Chesterfield remembered one day before her funeral

One day before a beloved former Manchester High cheerleader will be laid to rest, the community is remembering her for how she impacted the lives of others.More >>
One day before a beloved former Manchester High cheerleader will be laid to rest, the community is remembering her for how she impacted the lives of others.More >>
A vigil and a memorial service are planned to remember 22-year-old Tiara Cole, who was shot and killed at a hotel in Alabama recently.More >>
A vigil and a memorial service are planned to remember 22-year-old Tiara Cole, who was shot and killed at a hotel in Alabama recently.More >>
Travelers on Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road may see delays on Friday morning due to a crash.More >>
Travelers on Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road may see delays on Friday morning due to a crash.More >>
In less than a month, tens of thousands of people will enjoy the Chesterfield County Fair. With the recent tragedy taking place at the fairgrounds in Ohio, NBC12 is looking at the safety plans in place ahead of the county fair.More >>
In less than a month, tens of thousands of people will enjoy the Chesterfield County Fair. With the recent tragedy taking place at the fairgrounds in Ohio, NBC12 is looking at the safety plans in place ahead of the county fair.More >>
Chesterfield is moving forward with a mixed-use development project near Midlothian Turnpike. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Winterfield Crossing project.More >>
Chesterfield is moving forward with a mixed-use development project near Midlothian Turnpike. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Winterfield Crossing project.More >>