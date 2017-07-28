Beloved former cheerleader from Chesterfield remembered one day before her funeral

One day before a beloved former Manchester High cheerleader will be laid to rest, the community is remembering her for how she impacted the lives of others.

A candlelight vigil was held in Chesterfield outside of the Fame Gym on Friday, which was where Tiara Cole spent years participating in cheerleading. She was found shot and killed inside of an Alabama hotel last weekend.

The reality is still hard to grasp for Tiara's friends, especially since the circumstances surrounding her death are both unclear and unexpected.

"She was selfless,” Halle Hines said.

Selfless, caring, and always wanting to help. That's how friends described the 22-year-old.

"It's still not real, but you just got to take it day by day,” Breanna Glass said.

They're focusing on the good times they shared with their former cheerleading partner. They met Cole when they were little girls.

"She will push her teammates to any goal that they set their mind to. I remember times I'll be standing in the corner about to throw a tumbling pass, and she would be behind me. I would be like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it. I just don’t know,’ and she would say, ‘Okay, then you won’t. If you don’t believe in yourself, then you won’t,' ” Megan Ferguson said.

Cole was found dead inside of an Alabama hotel. Friends say the 22-year-old, who grew up in Chesterfield, had moved to Georgia and recently returned there after visiting home.

Officers found a man driving her car in Georgia, but when they tried to question him about the murder in Alabama, he requested a lawyer.

On Friday night, friends and loved ones gathered outside of the Fame Gym to pay tribute.

"To me, it really still doesn't feel real,” Glass said.

But they have so many fond memories that can never be forgotten.

“She didn't like seeing people upset. She would always go out of her way to make sure that everybody else was ok before herself,” Glass said.

The man found driving Cole's car was arrested on unrelated charges, but murder charges are expected.

Cole's funeral will be held Saturday at the Clover Hill Assembly of God at 3 p.m.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12