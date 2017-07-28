Fire breaks out at Richmond elementary school play area

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire in a fenced-in play area at a Richmond elementary school.



Crews responded to Linwood Holton Elementary School, located near Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, around 2:15 p.m.

There are burn marks on the ground and on a book case in the play area. Crews quickly put the fire out.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. The actual playground equipment was not damaged.

