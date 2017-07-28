4 more charged after investigation into correctional officer giving drugs to inmates

Four more people have been charged after an investigation into a former correctional officer giving drugs to inmates.

Three of the people charged are currently inmates at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. The fourth is an inmate being held by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The four inmates are:

Daniel Scott Mudrie, 29, of Madison Heights; charged with Delivery of narcotics to a prisoner and Illegal possession of controlled substance

Carlos D. Jackson, 31, of Amherst; charged with Delivery of narcotics to a prisoner and Illegal possession of controlled substance x2

William Keith Gray, 23, of Gladys; charged with Delivery of narcotics to a prisoner and Illegal possession of controlled substance

William Matthew Hylton, 31, of Lynchburg; charged with Delivery of narcotics to a prisoner and Illegal possession of controlled substance x2

Investigators say a former correctional officer, Benjamin Joel Rackley, gave the inmates prescription-type medications at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center between Aug. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in more charges against other inmates. The Sheriff's Office says Rackley was the only correctional officer involved.

