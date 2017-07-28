Woman sentenced to 8 years in 2016 Henrico murder case

A woman connected with the 2016 murder of Dejon Wagstaff in Henrico has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Tashema Alyssa Peace pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder. She was given 10 years with two suspended.

Peace's sentencing comes three days after Kiarra Zhane Trimiew was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was also sentenced to 10 years with two suspended.

They are two out of four people arrested in the shooting of Dejon Wagstaff.

Officers responded to a shooting around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 13, 2016 and found Wagstaff suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported a hospital where he later died.

