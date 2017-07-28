Henrico bus driver charged with neglect after child left asleep on bus

Henrico Police say a bus driver has been charged with child neglect after a child was left on a bus.

Officers went to the 7000 block of Messer Road on April 18 after the child was found. Investigators say the child was left sleeping on the bus and the driver, 53-year-old Carolyn Marie Edwards, had overlooked the child.

The child was safely returned home to the parents.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12