Henrico bus driver charged with neglect after child left asleep on bus

Investigators say the child was left sleeping on the bus and the driver, 53-year-old Carolyn Marie Edwards, had overlooked the child.More >>
Investigators say the child was left sleeping on the bus and the driver, 53-year-old Carolyn Marie Edwards, had overlooked the child.More >>
Thursday was a very special day for an Henrico girl, who is battling brain cancer.More >>
Thursday was a very special day for an Henrico girl, who is battling brain cancer.More >>
The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.More >>
The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.More >>
Just three weeks after Publix opens its second store in Central Virginia, a third location will open.More >>
Just three weeks after Publix opens its second store in Central Virginia, a third location will open.More >>
Henrico police are looking for the vehicle that struck a moped in a hit-and-run.More >>
Henrico police are looking for the vehicle that struck a moped in a hit-and-run.More >>