Insurance may not cover canceled OBX trips over power outage

The situation unfolding in Hatteras and Ocracoke Island is so unique, many insurance companies don't know if policies cover this type of power outage.

If you're planning a trip there, we're checking in with travel experts with AAA to find out what you need to do.

"The interesting part of this particular situation is usually a power outage would be coupled with or caused by a storm. In this case it's not," began Martha Meade with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

She explains because of that, it may not be covered by travel insurance. Since a power outage is not specifically outlined in most coverage plans, insurance companies are analyzing the issue to see if people affected will be reimbursed for their canceled travel plans.

"If there is a government mandate or the airline is not flying or if there is a state of emergency, as a general rule, those are covered," explained Meade.

Since an evacuation is underway for Hatteras and Ocracoke Island, you could have a case for coverage.

"Make sure we know our options. The most important thing is when you do book travel insurance make sure you know what it covers, so there are no surprises when something happens," urged Meade.

It is too late for you to purchase travel insurance for an already booked trip in the affected area. However, check your credit card because some companies do provide travel protection.

You can simply call the number on the back of the card to get information.

As crews continue working to restore power to the popular vacation destination, the electric cooperative is keeping people update on social media.

Crews continue to work on hooking up portable generators to supply #HatterasIsland w temporary power #OBX pic.twitter.com/itEkLgCl7B — Cape Hatteras EC (@CHEMC09) July 28, 2017

