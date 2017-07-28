Vigil, memorial service planned for Midlothian cheerleader killed in Alabama

A vigil and a memorial service are planned to remember 22-year-old Tiara Cole, who was shot and killed at a hotel in Alabama recently.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 9 p.m. Friday at Fame Midlothian, where Cole was a cheerleader, at 2400 Oak Lake Blvd. in Midlothian.

The memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clover Hill Assembly of God at 12310 Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian.

Cole had also attended Manchester High School.

Her body was found at a Quality Inn in Alabama around noon on July 22. Her car was nowhere to be found.

After police spoke to Cole's family, they realized she traveled with a man to Decatur. Then, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, investigators got a call from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Georgia - more than 200 miles away - saying they had found Cole's Toyota Camry.

Police tried to question the man driving that car - identified as Carey Davis Jr. - but he immediately asked for a lawyer.

He was taken into custody on charges unrelated to Cole's death, but he is being held in Gwinnett County until he is extradited back to Decatur, where he's expected to be charged with murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

RELATED STORY

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12