Couple who works at Hanover Sheriff's Department saves man's life

Like most couples, Krystal and Barrett Laine enjoy a night out together.

The pair both work for the Hanover County Sheriff's Department. She's a deputy. He's a sergeant.

"It's great because if I come home and want to talk about things, he fully understands what happened," said Krystal Laine.

On Friday April 7, the couple -- both off duty -- were heading home from dinner. Barrett was in one car with their three-month-old baby in the back seat. Krystal Laine was following in her car a few miles behind.

"I was traveling northbound, and I happened to see something that caught my eye in the southbound traffic lane of Route 1. It almost looked like an animal," she said.

She noticed a few people on the side of the road. It wasn't until she got out of her car and walked closed that she realized they were huddled around a person.

The victim had crashed his moped into the guardrail, and was very seriously hurt.

"This guy is losing a lot of blood. We need to stop this bleeding," said Krystal Laine.

She immediately called Barrett, hoping he'd have a tourniquet on him. Barrett turned his car around, and drove back down Route 1.

It turns out that he didn't have a tourniquet in his car, so Barrett improvised with his belt. Barrett is a member of SWAT, and only months prior had been given training on how to use a tourniquet.

"I put it as high up on his leg as I could get it," said Laine. “Then I came back the other way where it had the metal and pulled as tight.”

While Barrett stopped the bleeding, Krystal tried to keep the man conscious, rubbing his sternum, and asking him questions.

“He had a nametag on so I was just saying ‘Ron! Stay with me buddy. Stay with me. You're going to be alright Ron,'" said Krystal.

That man was Ron Nash. He’s crashed on the way home from work, which was only a 10-minute ride. To this day investigators aren't sure what caused the accident.

“I remember getting on my bike, and that's about it. I don't remember riding down the road. I don't remember making any turns,” said Nash.

Krystal and Barrett stayed by Nash's side, until EMTs loaded him in an ambulance.

“At this point I'm actually holding one of his hands with my hand,” said Krystal.

Nash spent several weeks in the hospital, and doctors were forced to amputate his leg. Today he’s learning to adjust one day at a time.

“There are a lot of things that are different now with one leg,” said Nash. “The house that I lived in Ashland, I can't really live in anymore.”

The Laines went to visit Nash shortly after he got out of the hospital. He says he is forever grateful the couple helped save his life.

“Without them helping me as soon as they did, I probably wouldn't be here. So I absolutely wanted to give them my thanks,” said Nash.

Krystal credits their training, and is grateful they were in the right place at the right time.

“I just thank God that I was there and Barrett was there, and that we could help in anyway we could," she said.

