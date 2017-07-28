Volunteers wanted to help landscaping at injured veteran's home

Dozens of volunteers are wanted Saturday to help an injured Mechanicsville soldier.

The nonprofit group Homes For Our Troops is looking for help to landscape the home of Army Sgt. J.P. McGuire, who lost is leg in a blast in Iraq in 2007.

The group has helped build a specially designed home for McGuire in recent months, and the landscaping project is one of the final pieces to having his home completed. His new home includes low counter tops and roll under sinks.

McGuire said last year that getting his new home means he doesn't have to worry about life -- he can just live it. Although he stresses it wouldn’t be possible without the help of an army of volunteers.

"Home for Our Troops, they are heroes to us now,” said McGuire in August 2016.

Buses will take volunteers to the home from Kersey Creek Elementary at 10004 Learning Lane in Hanover starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Volunteer Day will begin at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools.

