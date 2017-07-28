Volunteers wanted to help landscaping at injured veteran's home

Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.More >>
The nonprofit group Homes For Our Troops is looking for help to landscape the home of Army Sgt. J.P. McGuire, who lost is leg in a blast in Iraq in 2007.
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.
A murder charge is back on the table for the woman accused of killing another woman in the Ashland Walmart parking lot.
The Ashland Santa Claus is looking for a new place to set up his workshop after he says he was let go by the Bass Pro Shops corporate office. Bass Pro Shops disputes the claim, saying he declined their invitation this year.
