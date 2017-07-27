Fredericksburg woman in critical condition after shot in the head

A Fredericksburg woman is in critical condition after a shooting broke out Thursday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., Fredericksburg police received a call for shots fired in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Officers responded and found an 18-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to Mary Washington Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

