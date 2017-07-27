Richmond police, fire could see raises in two weeks

Richmond police and firefighters may see their pay raises reflected in their paychecks in a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, it was reported that first responders may not see their raises until September due to procedural issues that involved processing the raises.

Mayor Levar Stoney's spokesperson now says those raises could go into effect in two weeks if the city attorney decides council members do not have to give final approval.

The spokesperson says if the attorney decides council must take action, then the raises could be processed as soon as the council can hold a special meeting to grant it.

Originally, Richmond police and firefighters were expected to see their raises reflected in their paychecks on Friday.

