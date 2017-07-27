12-year-old Henrico girl celebrates birthday, last day of radiation

Thursday was a very special day for an Henrico girl, who is battling brain cancer.

Maya Smith turned 12 on Thursday, but that was not the only reason to celebrate. Thursday also marked her last day of radiation.

Maya was diagnosed back in April and has since undergone surgery, but she had no idea so many of her family members would be by her side for Thursday's celebration, wearing shirts that said, "Team Warrior Princess."

Maya's mother and brother say she is an inspiration, while Maya says she relies on faith.

"I hope that kids that have cancer will look up to my sister and be like, 'Wow she is brave, and that Maya, she fights," said Trey Smith.

"Just stay strong and believe in God 'cause he can do anything for you, and even in a bad circumstance, he can take you through it," said Maya.

Maya's fight is not over yet, and she will take some time off from school to continue her recovery.

Her mother hopes that one day, Maya will be able to share her story of survival.

