2 people suffer smoke inhalation after Richmond fire

Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a Richmond home.

The call came in around 9:19 p.m. for a fire in the 1300 block of Mount Erin Drive. When crews arrived on scene three minutes later, they found a fire in the bedroom.

The fire was found in a bedroom, and it was marked under control 10 minutes later.

Fire officials say the mattress fire may have started due to burning candles. There was smoke damage, but no structural damage.

