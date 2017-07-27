Friends, loved ones gather to remember stabbing victim

Friends and loved ones comforted a Richmond family that is still grieving a woman killed in a triple stabbing, saying she meant so much to those she came in contact with.

Loved ones gathered at Hotchkiss Park in North Richmond for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of 50-year-old Vivian Robinson, who was stabbed over the weekend.

Her daughter and sister were also stabbed, but Vivian was the only one to lose her life.

"She was just such a strong, loving woman. She had a good heart. She would do anything for anybody. She was like the root to us. She was what kept us together," said Rameka Morris.

Police have not classified the case as a homicide, as they await word from prosecutors on how to proceed.

No information has surfaced regarding who may be behind the stabbings.

Robinson will be laid to rest on Monday.

