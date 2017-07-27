Temporary fencing to go up around old General Assembly building

A temporary fence is going up on Aug. 1, as crews prepare to knock down the old General Assembly building.

If you happen to walk, run, bike or drive in that area, you are going to have to make some changes.

The fencing will have the following impacts, according to the Virginia Department of General Services:

From August 1 through the end of the year, the sidewalk along the south side of Broad Street will close from 9th Street to 10th Street. Beginning in December, the southernmost lane of eastbound Broad Street also will close and will remain closed through 2021.

Beginning August 1, the east lane and sidewalk of 9th Street will close from the Capitol Square fence to Broad Street and remain closed through 2021.

Beginning August 1, two northwest entrances to Capitol Square will be inaccessible and remain closed through 2021.

Beginning August 1, 10th Street will close to traffic. Those state employees who park along 11th Street near the Patrick Henry Building will enter and exit at that street.

