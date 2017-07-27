Powhatan toddler recovering after injured by a riding mower

A Powhatan toddler is beginning the difficult road to recovery.

Three-year-old Roan Sullivan was critically injured by a riding mower on Monday.

The little guy is a fighter. Rowan's aunt says he is happy and fun and loves being outdoors. She says he is resting from a recent surgery and says while his eyes are closed his grip is strong, with someone staying by his side, constantly holding his hand.

On Monday, Roan somehow got out of his Powhatan home while his dad was mowing the lawn. The riding lawn mower backed over him.

Rowan suffered critical injuries. He lost part of his foot and is missing part of his arm, but there is still plenty of hope for him to recover, as he will undergo more surgeries.

Their family continues to see an outpouring of love support and continued prayers, which they are thankful for, and they feel that is helping Roan's healing.

"A miracle, just my sister, and Sean. The difference between two days ago and what I saw yesterday, after all the outpour of support and love, it's like night and day, as well as Roan, it has to be the reason," said Michelle, Roan's aunt.

So far, family, friends, and the community has helped them raise nearly half of a $50,000 goal to help with medical costs. Roan has another surgery scheduled for Tuesday.

