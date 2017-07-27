State of emergency prompts evacuation of Ocracoke Island - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

State of emergency prompts evacuation of Ocracoke Island

By Megan Woo, Digital
Cape Hatteras (Source: Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative) Cape Hatteras (Source: Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative)
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WWBT/WAVY) -

A state of emergency has been issued for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair, according to WAVY. A mandatory evacuation for visitors to Ocracoke Island is in effect, according to Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation. No one will be allowed on the island unless they can prove residency.

The outage was caused by an issue with a transmission cable on the Bonner Bridge early Thursday morning.

Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation said PCL Construction, the contractors building the new Bonner Bridge, "drove a piling through the underground cable between the southern end of Bonner Bridge and the first riser pole on Hatteras Island."

Around 7 a.m., Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) crews said the outage came from a "fault on the transmission cable that is attached to the Bonner Bridge."

The power went out around 4:50 a.m. As of 5 p.m., there were 7,700 power outages.

CHEC is providing Buxton, Frisco, and parts of Hatteras Island with a diesel generating plant. In an update at 4:25 p.m., CHEC said they brought two portable generators to the island to provide additional power.

Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation is recommending residents to shut off all non-essential breakers and to limit the use of refrigerators and fans when the power comes back on. They are also asking residents to not use air conditioning.

