State of emergency prompts evacuation of Ocracoke Island

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...More >>
The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.More >>
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair, according to WAVY.More >>
An NBC12 investigation shows the city has paid out $1,550,235 in severance deals in the last 4.5 years to just 14 people in high-profile jobs.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama reacted Thursday morning to news that the Alabama Medicaid Agency will begin pursuing an alternative to the Regional Care Organization (RCO) initiative.?More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
