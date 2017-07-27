2 more people arrested in Brookhaven Road homicide

Richmond Police have arrested two more people in a homicide on Brookhaven Road.

Aaron Stroud, 45, and Deneka Young, 34, were arrested on Thursday. Another suspect in the case, James Faris, was arrested on July 17.

The three people are charged in connection with the death of 36-year-old Carlos Terry.

Terry was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in a vehicle on Brookhaven Road on July 15. He later died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for information in the shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you know anything that can help.

