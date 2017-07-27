Person arrested after Petersburg police conduct raid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Person arrested after Petersburg police conduct raid

By Megan Woo, Digital
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A person was arrested after Petersburg police conducted a raid in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street.

Officers executed a search warrant for an illegal gambling ring at that location around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say it involved computerized video tech gambling.

This is a developing story.

