Martin's to close its five remaining stores in August

Martin's will be closing its five remaining stores in Central Virginia during the first week of August.

The closure of these stores means that Martin's will no longer have a presence in Central Virginia less than a year and a half after the first report that the company was exploring selling its locations.

Many stores in the area were purchased by Publix.

"We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers," said Tom Lenkevich, president of GIANT/MARTIN’S.

These five stores will close on Wednesday, Aug. 2:

253 North Washington Highway, Ashland

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

5700 Brook Road, Richmond

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12