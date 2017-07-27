Four RVA Martin's stores close Wednesday; customers rush to get deals

Martin's will be closing its five remaining stores in Central Virginia during the first week of August.

The closure of these stores means that Martin's will no longer have a presence in Central Virginia less than a year and a half after the first report that the company was exploring selling its locations.

Many stores in the area were purchased by Publix.

"We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers," said Tom Lenkevich, president of GIANT/MARTIN’S.

The line of people waiting for Martin's to open Wednesday morning was long - as they have half-off meats today for their closing.

NBC12 spoke to people in line who typically shop at the Martin's store. They are concerned because there is no store set to take its place.

It's the same story for many of the five remaining stores that are closing this week.

The Martin's stores on Jeff Davis Highway in Chester, Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian, here on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and Brook Road in Henrico will all close Wednesday. The final store, on North Washington Highway in Ashland, will close Saturday.

This comes after Publix bought only 10 Martin's stores in the Richmond region last year. Those stores are re-opening on a rolling basis, after the store is remodeled.

One of those remodeled Publix stores, the one at White Oak in eastern Henrico, will open this weekend. However, people in the area are concerned with the Martin's closing.

There is another empty Martin's store close by on Huguenot Road that closed about a year ago - which creates holes in two shopping centers so close together with no clear direction in sight.

Again, these four stores will close on Wednesday, Aug. 2:

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

5700 Brook Road, Richmond

And the final Martin's store in Ashland at 252 N. Washington Highway will close on Saturday, Aug. 5.

