Four RVA Martin's stores close Wednesday; customers rush to get deals

Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.
Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.
Martin's will be closing its five remaining stores in Central Virginia during the first week of August.More >>
Martin's will be closing its five remaining stores in Central Virginia during the first week of August.More >>
Richmond's grocery war will get much more interesting when Lidl opens its doors next Thursday.More >>
Richmond's grocery war will get much more interesting when Lidl opens its doors next Thursday.More >>
Instacart -- a fast-growing online grocery delivery service -- is launching in the Richmond area on Wednesday.More >>
Instacart -- a fast-growing online grocery delivery service -- is launching in the Richmond area on Wednesday.More >>
Four Gymboree stores in Central Virginia are among 350 stores the company is closing nationwide.More >>
Four Gymboree stores in Central Virginia are among 350 stores the company is closing nationwide.More >>
Technology can outsource customer service issues for you, for a price. This may come in handy if you cannot take another 20 minutes on hold with a customer service provider.More >>
Technology can outsource customer service issues for you, for a price. This may come in handy if you cannot take another 20 minutes on hold with a customer service provider.More >>