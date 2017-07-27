Former VCU basketball star charged with fraud, $600K in tax evasion

A former VCU Men's basketball star and Richmond native is accused of nearly $600,000 in tax evasion and Medicaid fraud.More >>
A former VCU Men's basketball star and Richmond native is accused of nearly $600,000 in tax evasion and Medicaid fraud.More >>
Damon L. Whitehead, 43, died at the hospital, but police say he may have suffered a medical emergency shortly before the collision.More >>
Damon L. Whitehead, 43, died at the hospital, but police say he may have suffered a medical emergency shortly before the collision.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council are taking steps to cut a tax from water and gas bills that would start next year.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council are taking steps to cut a tax from water and gas bills that would start next year.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Puddles Pity Party, who sang "All By Myself" on this week's show, is the creation of Michael Geier, a native of Richmond.More >>
Puddles Pity Party, who sang "All By Myself" on this week's show, is the creation of Michael Geier, a native of Richmond.More >>