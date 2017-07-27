Former VCU basketball star charged with fraud, $600K in tax evasion

A former VCU Men's basketball star and Richmond native is accused of nearly $600,000 in tax evasion and Medicaid fraud.

LaMar Taylor owns a company in Alexandria, Virginia called Global Interventions. According to charges filed in Richmond federal court, Taylor and others conspired to commit health care fraud.

Taylor is also accused of not paying his company's payroll taxes. Authorities allege Taylor and others submitted false claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided.

Taylor is 39 and was a former captain of the VCU basketball team, as well as a coach at Virginia State University and Longwood University. NBC12 tried to call and email Mr. Taylor, but so far we have not received any response.

