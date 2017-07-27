Central Virginia's fourth Publix to open mid-August

Publix announced the grand opening date of its fourth location in Central Virginia.

The Publix, located at 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, will open on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.

This comes two weeks after the grand opening of Publix's third store, located at 4591 South Laburnum Ave, which will open on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Publix's second store, located at 10250 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, will open on Saturday, July 29.

Central Virginia's first Publix, located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, opened on Saturday, July 15.

