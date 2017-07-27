Ohio tragedy prompts questions about safety at Chesterfield Co. Fair

In less than a month, tens of thousands of people will enjoy the Chesterfield County Fair. With the recent tragedy taking place at the fairgrounds in Ohio, NBC12 is looking at the safety plans in place ahead of the county fair.More >>
In less than a month, tens of thousands of people will enjoy the Chesterfield County Fair. With the recent tragedy taking place at the fairgrounds in Ohio, NBC12 is looking at the safety plans in place ahead of the county fair.More >>
Chesterfield is moving forward with a mixed-use development project near Midlothian Turnpike. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Winterfield Crossing project.More >>
Chesterfield is moving forward with a mixed-use development project near Midlothian Turnpike. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Winterfield Crossing project.More >>
This is off I-95 near exit 58 to Ruffin Mill Road.More >>
This is off I-95 near exit 58 to Ruffin Mill Road.More >>
A South Chesterfield man is $100,000 richer and riding in style after winning the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.More >>
A South Chesterfield man is $100,000 richer and riding in style after winning the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department and school system are partnering for a "My First School Bus" program to help teach rising kindergartners about bus safety.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department and school system are partnering for a "My First School Bus" program to help teach rising kindergartners about bus safety.More >>