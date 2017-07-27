Ohio tragedy prompts questions about safety at Chesterfield Co. Fair

There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair (Source: AyPayTV, YouTube)

In less than a month, tens of thousands of people will enjoy the Chesterfield County Fair. With the recent tragedy taking place at the fairgrounds in Ohio, NBC12 is looking at the safety plans in place ahead of the county fair.

Amusements of America, the organization overseeing the fatal Fire Ball ride in Ohio, also runs the Isle of Wight County Fair in Windsor, Virginia. That fair is scheduled for Sept. 14 through Sept. 17, according to the company’s website.

A different company, Rosedale Attractions & Shows, runs the Chesterfield County Fair, which is planned for next month. It also oversees the Richmond County Fair on Aug. 8, before traveling to the Clarke County Fair on Aug. 14 and the Amelia County Fair following the one in Chesterfield.

According to the company’s website, the family-owned-and-operated company considers “the safety of our guests our major concern and first priority.”

Organizers of the Chesterfield County Fair explain the safety protocols in place are ‘three fold’ with inspections being done by the county, the attractions company, and a private inspector. Those inspections are done before and during the fair.

A qualified safety coordinator gives weekly training sessions on safety, operation, and courtesy. Employees are trained to strictly enforce the height restrictions placed on rides by manufacturers, and safety signs are posted near each ride.

The rides are inspected multiple times, according to the website. The appropriate state agency inspects all rides after each set up and before the first day of operation.

“In addition, a daily inspection checklist is done by a specified staff member before each opening, and our safety coordinator routinely inspects the rides during operation. A yearly inspection is also done by our insurance carrier,” states the company’s website.

During the off-season, the company brings in a qualified testing company to check certain rides which need non-destructive testing and strip-down inspections.

This can involve magnetic particle, ultra-sound, and x-rays of hidden components.

The rides are serviced and repaired during the winter.

