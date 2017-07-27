Police ID victim in fatal Richmond crash

Richmond Police have identified the man killed after a vehicle crashed into a concrete wall on Wednesday.

Damon L. Whitehead, 43, died at the hospital, but police say he may have suffered a medical emergency shortly before the collision.

The crash happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Commerce Road near Decatur Street. Whitehead's vehicle was traveling west on Decatur Street when it sharply turned onto Commerce Road, struck a “No Parking” sign then finally hit a concrete wall.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of Whitehead's death.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

