Richmond water, gas bills on track to shrinking

Richmond residents will soon see a cut in their utility bills. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council are taking steps to cut a tax from water and gas bills that would start next year.

The tax is called the “payment in lieu of taxes” or PILOT tax. It makes up more than 10 percent of the base water and gas fees, and isn’t even listed on bills. The PILOT tax works out to be more than $5 monthly per resident, or over $50 a year.

Revenue from the tax goes directly into the city's general or rainy day fund, totaling about $28 million a year.

Stoney is directing the Department of Public Utilities to phase out the tax, over the next 10 years. City Council is also pushing a resolution to do the same.

The catch is that slashing $28 million in city tax revenue means it'll have to be made up somewhere else in the budget, through cuts or increased fees in another area.

The goal is to begin shaving the tax off the bill next fiscal year.

NBC12’s Richmond Reporter Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 p.m. detailing what this cut means for your wallet.

