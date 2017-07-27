Chesterfield approves Winterfield Crossing project

Chesterfield is moving forward with a mixed-use development project near Midlothian Turnpike.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Winterfield Crossing project on Wednesday. It will be built north of Midlothian Turnpike at the intersection with Winterfield Road.

There has been an ongoing discussion over how the area should be developed, forcing the developer to go back to the drawing board multiple times.

The project will have "popular restaurants, professional offices, specialty retail shops and centrally-located apartments," according to the project's website.

Some neighbors worry about the architecture not fitting the feel of the area. The developers say they want to create a pedestrian-friendly area with a village feel, while also recognizing the history of the area. Buildings in the development will incorporate "aspects of the architecture of Tredegar Iron Works" and other local historic buildings.

The Blackwood Development Company released a statement following the approval:

We did it! With your support the Winterfield Crossing project was unanimously approved last night at the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors meeting. We could not have done this without you, so we wanted to thank you for all your support throughout the process. As you know, this has been a long journey but one that has been well worth the wait. This approval now clears the way for what will be a beautiful mixed-use development in Midlothian. Our goal is to exceed everyone’s expectations. We look forward to becoming a prominent part of the Midlothian community and we hope that you will be among the first to experience all that Winterfield Crossing will have to offer! Sincerely,

Willis Blackwood

For more information about the project, visit www.winterfieldcrossing.com.

