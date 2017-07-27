Toddler bitten by dog at PetSmart in Colonial Heights

A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after Colonial Heights Police say she was bitten by a dog at the PetSmart at Southgate Square.More >>
The call came in for a significant water leak around 1 a.m. at Churches Chicken, located on Sycamore Street.More >>
Residents of Petersburg are being told to boil their water Wednesday morning due to a water line rupture.
A man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The grading scale will be changed from a six-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale, school officials confirmed.More >>
