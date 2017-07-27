Toddler bitten by dog at PetSmart in Colonial Heights

A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after Colonial Heights Police say she was bitten by a dog at the PetSmart at Southgate Square.

Police describe the dog as a 6-month-old pit bull mix. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the dog was in a training class. The owner was outside of the ring and an employee was inside the ring with the dog.

When another employee opened the door to the ring, police say the dog got out. The dog jumped up and bit the toddler on the leg, according to police.

An officer happened to be at the store for an unrelated investigation and was able to call EMS right away.

Police say Animal Control is now investigating, but it appears to be an accident and the dog may have been overstimulated.

The dog is now being quarantined at its owner's home in Prince George. Animal Control will be following up with the owner.

NBC12 reached out to PetSmart's corporate office. A representative says they will be issuing a statement this afternoon.

Ashley Monfort is undercovering developments in this case and will have more on 12News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12