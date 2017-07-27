'America's Got Talent' star has ties to Richmond

The live shows of "America's Got Talent" later this month will have a Richmond connection.

Puddles Pity Party, who sang "All By Myself" on this week's show, is the creation of Michael Geier, a native of Richmond, according to his website.

"I was born in Philadelphia and raised in Richmond, Virginia. I am the fifth of seven children," Geier wrote on his website. "My dad, Big Oz, was a big music fan and a lover of Manhattans and Martinis. And the apple don’t fall far from the tree. My mom, Peg, loves to sing although she is a bit shy about it. I got the singing gene from her I guess."

On Facebook, Puddles Pity Party is described as a "sad clown with the golden voice. ... the softhearted crooner continues to wander the world with melancholic pop anthems and free hugs for all the party people."

Check out the performance that got Puddles to the live shows:

The live shows of "America's Got Talent" begin on NBC12 on Aug. 15.

