Community gathers to pay tribute to Special Agent Walter, support his family

The family of a beloved Virginia State Police special agent killed in the line of duty is receiving an outpouring of support from both friends and strangers. A community fundraiser was held Wednesday in honor of Michael Walter, who was shot to death on May 26 in Richmond.

The event was a demonstration of love and honor for a life gone too soon.

Walter loved the idea of teaching children the discipline behind the sport of wrestling.

"Outside of the hours he worked on duty for state police, he would come in and spend time at the gym coaching kids," said Rob McMillian of Blackhawk Gym, the gym created by Walter.

On Wednesday, youngsters in the program who Walter cared so much for united with the community at the Windy Hill Sports Complex.

"We have over $8,000 worth of items donated. 100 percent of those proceeds will go back towards the family and Blackhawk Gym," said Janet Phillips of Windy Hill.

On top of that, organizer Janet Phillips is also donating 25 percent of the proceeds from activities at the sports park.

Participants were treated to live music and a host of vendors, all of which paid to be there. All of the proceeds from the vendors registrations will also be donated.

One of those vendors has a special connection.

"Mike would stop by along with many of his other partners. We're known as 'the second office,'" said Michele Ward of Sweet Shop Donuts.

She misses seeing Walter at her Powhatan shop.

"He just wanted to really turn the community around and make a difference and he is. His legacy is still going on and that's what's important,” Ward said.



So important that a NASCAR driver showed up to pay tribute. After all, Gray Gaulding is a hometown hero.

"Me racing in the Cup Series all the time and being on the road, it's good to come back,” Gaulding said.

In this case, for a cause so close to the hearts of so many.

"We can't think him enough for everything he did. We're just here to honor his life and be with his family,” Gaulding said.

"What this is going to allow us to do is continue Mike's mission," McMillian added.

Walter's widow mingled with supporters at the event. She's part of the board of directors for the gym the trooper founded.

