Reed to open season on Redskins' PUP list

Redskins' tight end Jordan Reed will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, a move that came unexpectedly to many on Wednesday as the team arrived in Richmond.

Reed, arguably the best tight end in the NFL, is experiencing great toe pain/soreness, per a team spokesperson. He's being evaluated further before being cleared to play to prevent any long term issues. Reed took participated fully in mandatory mini-camp last month.

Being on the PUP list means a player cannot be on the field with his teammates to participate in workouts, but he can take part in meetings and film study.

Reed caught 66 passes in 2016 for 686 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing four games due to a separated shoulder and a concussion. He's joined on the PUP list by DeAngelo Hall, Kendal Thompson, and Houston Bates.

The Redskins will kick off training camp on Thursday with two sessions that are open to the public, a 10:35am walk-through and a 3:00pm full practice. Fans must have a pass to attend camp. Passes are free and good for all open sessions. They can be obtained here.

