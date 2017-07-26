Henrico police search for SUV that struck moped in hit-and-run

Henrico police are looking for the vehicle that struck a moped in a hit-and-run.

Officers received a call for the hit-and-run around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Harvie and Carlton roads.

The person riding the moped was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a blue SUV, either a Jeep or Dodge Durango. The SUV was last seen heading down Carlton Road towards Watts Lane.

Officers do not have any leads on the hit-and-run.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

