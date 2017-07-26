Man dead after crashing into wall in Richmond's Southside

A man is dead after a crash that happened in Richmond's Southside.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Commerce and Decatur streets.

NBC12 sent a crew to the scene, and our photographer said the car struck a wall.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other cars were involved, according to police.

