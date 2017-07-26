Veteran speaks about Pres. Trump's decision to ban transgender military members

President Trump's tweet caught lawmakers, and even many in the Pentagon off guard -- his decision to reinstate a ban on transgender military members. The decision is a complete reversal of President Obama's policy established last year.

"President Trump believes taxpayer dollars shouldn't pay for the health care, including sex change operations for transgender service members. But transgender veterans say there are already thousands of them bravely serving, and they say their healthcare costs would be minimal."

Tracy Monegain is a patriot, a marine, a taxpaying citizen, and a transgender woman.

Tracy served in the marine corps in the 80's, a time when gay men and women were not allowed to be open.

"You did not bring it up at all. They would dishonorably discharge you," said Monegain.

Decades later, now retired from the military, Tracy said she stopped living a double life.

"With me, hiding became an issue. I felt like I was an imposter," said Monegain.

Monegain had a sex change operation earlier this year.

Currently, Tracy says the military does not pay for gender reassignment surgery for active or retired members. However, she says it does cover things like hormone replacement therapy and psychological counseling.

Tracy believes sex change surgery was on track to being covered after President Obama's policy change, but that is now all halted with President Trump's reversal of the order, tweeting:

The U.S. Military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.

"It's actually going backward. There are already people serving right now that are starting their transition because the military had moved forward with it," said Monegain.

Virginia Pride released a statement on the decision:

President Trump's decision to reinstate a ban on transgender people in military service is a slap in the face to some 15,000 qualified transgender Americans currently serving our country in uniform. A person's gender identity does not take away from their ability to serve, and this policy reversal is inhumane and immoral. Further, it jeopardizes our military readiness and domestic security. Transgender Americans who are willing to risk their lives for our freedom deserve the utmost respect from all of us, and especially their Commander-in-Chief. Virginia Pride stands in solidarity with transgender military service members and veterans. We denounce the Trump administration's latest action that further stigmatizes the entire transgender community and attempts to roll back the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ Americans.

A 2016 study commissioned by the Defense Department concluded that health care costs for transgender service members would amount to an exceedingly small proportion, about $2 to $8 million out of a $49 billion military health care budget.

The Pentagon has not released data on the number of transgender troops currently serving. Estimates from different organizations ranging from 1,500 to 15,000 active members.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12