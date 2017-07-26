Virginia Democrats denounce changes to Affordable Care Act

The Democratic Party of Virginia came out swinging on Wednesday against proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, state Senator Jennifer McClellan, Delegate Delores McQuinn, Delegate Lamont Bagby, and NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia Executive Director Tarina Keene held a press conference at Richmond City Hall, decrying efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Showing their support for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, many of their comments were directed at Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

"Either you stand with President Trump, or you stand with the 520,000 Virginians who stand to lose health care. Can you imagine right now thinking about making ends meet but at the same time wondering whether you will have health care next year?" said Mayor Stoney.

"Mr. Gillespie, the greatest human rights violation at this moment in time is the ripping away of tens of millions of Americans' lifelines to health care," said Keene.

Gillespie's spokesman sent us a written response:

"In his decade in office, Lieutenant Governor Northam has done nothing to make health care more accessible or more affordable for Virginians. He wants to keep Obamacare even though it has driven insurers out of Virginia, raised out-of-pocket costs for patients, denied us our choice of doctors, and killed full-time jobs. Ed believes Obamacare has been a disaster for Virginia, and needs to be replaced with legislation that does not punish fiscally responsible states like Virginia that did not expand Medicaid, protects those with pre-existing conditions entering or transitioning into the marketplace, lowers the costs of premiums and deductibles, and restores choice in our doctors. We have to strike that balance at the federal level and, at the same time, foster greater competition among providers and insurers to help bring down costs to patients.

Gillespie, Northam, and Libertarian Cliff Hyra are running for Governor in the November election.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12