Louisa Schools employee faces up to 230 years in prison for sexual relationship with student

A Louisa County Public Schools employee, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, could face up to 230 years in prison after pleading guilty to 18 charges.

Amanda Nasser, 31, of Bumpass, was convicted on four counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial relationship and 14 counts of computer solicitation of a minor.

Nasser served as an interpreter for a student at Louisa County High School.

"While serving as an interpreter she made contact with numerous other students. As she became familiar with the students, she provided some of them with her cellular phone number and even friended them on Facebook," a Louisa County Sheriff's Office official said in a press release.

In Sept. 2016, Louisa officials said Nasser sent hundreds of text messages with a high school freshman, who had just started his first month of high school.

"Nasser immediately turned the conversation to sexual innuendo. During the sexually explicit chats, Nasser even sent nude pictures of herself to the minor and solicited sex from the minor on several occasions. After several days of texting, Nasser suggested befriending the child’s mother to gain access to him outside of a school setting. She actually picked him up in a full-sized van with a bed in the back several times. She admitted to having sexual intercourse with him on four separate occasions," a Louisa County Sheriff's Office official said in a press release.

Nasser initially denied any wrongdoing, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, but she "eventually confessed to having a sexual relationship with the freshman, including sexual intercourse and soliciting sex from him via text message."

"This case is very serious. Ms. Nasser is a dangerous predator who groomed and took advantage of a child. We hope this case sends a strong message that when you prey on children in Louisa County you will face severe consequences,” said Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren.

"We thank the Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Attorney General for investigating this case and helping bring this predator to justice," said Loren.

Nasser is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2, 2017, and faces a sentence that ranges from a minimum of seven years in prison to 230 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12