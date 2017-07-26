Fredericksburg police arrest suspect in road rage stabbing

Fredericksburg police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a driver during a road rage incident that happened on Tuesday, July 18.

Colin Earl Burkett, 36, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested on a felony stabbing charge.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plank Road/ Route 3 and Huntington Hills Lane.

Police say the victim was driving on Plank Road, getting ready to make a left turn onto Huntington Hills Lane, when the moped rider and the victim started arguing. The victim told police he turned onto Huntington Hills Lane and the moped rider followed him. The victim then got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, and that's when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Burkett was with a female passenger who has long blonde hair, wearing a white or light-gray tank top and cut off jean shorts. She may have a tattoo on her left thigh.

They were riding a medium-blue moped with a milk cart strapped to the back.

Burkett is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

